TN NEET 2020 Rank List to Release Today at tnhealth.tn.gov.in; Details

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will release the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 Rank List today on November 16 at tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

Candidates willing to get admission in various medical courses offered by all the government and private institutes can check their TN NEET 2020 rank list by using their registered user id and password. The state will offer 85% of total seats through state quota and 15 % seats under All India Rank Quota.

The TN NEET 2020 merit list will include details like candidate’s name, roll number, marks scored in the NEET 2020 and the colleges that the candidates are eligible to get into. Candidates who have crossed the NEET 2020 cut-off will have their names mentioned on the list.

TN NEET 2020 Merit list: How to download online

Step 1: Once the TN NEET 2020 rank list is out, candidates will have to visit the official website https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/ and look for the link which reads ‘TN NEET 2020 Rank List’

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of ‘Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List 2020’

Step 3: The TN NEET 2020 Rank List will be available in the PDF format. Candidates will have to download the PDF

Step 4: Once the list is downloaded, candidates can search their name in the TN NEET 2020 list with the help of NEET 2020 roll number and other details

Once the Tamil Nadu NEET 2020 rank list is out, the DME will announce the TN NEET 2020 counselling process. Candidates who will make it to the TN NEET 2020 merit list, only they can participate in further TN NEET 2020 counselling process on the basis of their rank.

https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/online_notification/notification/N20112577.pdf

DME will conduct the TN NEET 2020 counselling process online. Candidates are requested to check the TN NEET 2020 admission prospectus for further details. Click on the link to read the TN NEET 2020 admission prospectus.