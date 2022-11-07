TN SSLC, HSC Board Exams 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Exams from March 13, Datesheet Released

The timetable for the Tamil Nadu class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 has been released by the Tamil Nadu school education department. The 12th or HSC board exams will begin on March 13 and conclude on April 3. The class 10 or SSLC exams will begin on April 6 and continue till April 20.

The school education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, while releasing the exam schedule said the exams for class 11 will begin on March 14 and end on April 5. Practical exams for senior students will commence from February onwards and go on till early March, the minister added.

The class 10th and 12th timetable has been made available online by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, at dge.tn.gov.in. Around 8.8 lakh students have registered for the TN HSC exams and about 10 lakh have applied for the SSLC exams. Each exam will be conducted for three hours and will begin from 10 am. Students will get fifteen minutes to read the question paper. They will be allowed to start writing the exam from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm.

TN 10, 11, 12th time table 2023: How to download

Step 1. Go the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘Notification’ and it will lead to a new page.

Step 3. Click on ‘Circular’ option and open the link of ‘Time Table’

Step 4. A PDF containing TN public exam time table 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download this PDF in the device for further reference.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu Board conducted the exams for class 12 students from May 5 while class 11 exams began on May 9. Class 12 students’ public exams had taken place from May 5 to May 28, class 11 exams from May 9 to May 31, and class 10 students’ exams took place from May 6 to May 30. Meanwhile, classes 10, 11, and 12 practical examinations will began on April 25.

On June 20, the state board released the results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate Plus 2 (Class 12) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10th. Nearly 90 per cent of students who took the SSLC and 93.76 per cent of those who took the Plus Two reported success. More than 25 lakh students from all throughout the state registered to take these exams.

