TN SSLC Results 2021: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS & Digilocker

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result and provisional mark sheet at 11 am on August 23. It is available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students can also access their results from alternative websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Students can download the same by using their roll number and date of birth. More than nine lakh students had registered for the exam this year.

TN SSLC Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Open the search bar of any internet browser and type the official web address of DGE Tamil Nadu - dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Once the home page is opened, click on the ‘TN SSLC result 2021’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to submit the required details like roll number and date of birth in the provided space

Step 4: The TN SSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the TN class 10 mark sheet 2021 for further reference

TN SSLC Results 2021: How to check through SMS

To check score via SMS, students need to type TNBOARD10 their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of TN Board — 09282232585, or 09282232585. Once declared, students will get their results as a reply to their SMS.

TN SSLC Results 2021: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on sign up. Enter name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, Aadhar number

Step 3. Create a six-digit security pin. Submit

Step 4: Set a username and password

Step 5: Click on the Tamil Nadu board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on SSLC result

Step 7: Sign in using the Aadhar card

Step 8: The SSLC mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

This year, the Tamil Nadu state education board had cancelled the class 10 exams due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. The board will release the mark sheets and grades based on alternative assessment policy. For passing the class 10 exam, students need to secure at least 35 marks in each of the six subjects.

The original SSLC mark sheets will be issued later by TNDGE. In the meantime, students can use the result as a provisional mark sheet, as the original mark sheet will be sent to the respective schools after 15 days of result declaration. Schools can also download the class 10 mark sheet 2021 on behalf of their students.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage for Tamil Nadu class 10 has consistently been over 90% for over five years now. In 2020, it was at 100%, in 2019, as many as 95.2% of students cleared the exam, in 2018, it was 94.5%, in 2017, it was at 94.4% while in 2016, about 93.6% of students passed.

