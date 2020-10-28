TN Supplementary 10th Result 2020 Released at dge.tn.gov.in; Class 12 Scores to be Announced Shortly

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam Results 2020 for class 10 have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) on Wednesday, October 28. The result for TN Supplementary Exam 2020 Class 12 too will be announced today. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Supplementary Exam 2020 Class 10, 12 examination can check their result by visiting the official website of TNDGE — dge.tn.gov.in. In order to check the TN Supplementary Exam 2020 Class 10, 12 result, the student will have to ogin with their registration number and date of birth.

The students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu supplementary exam for class 10 or class 12 can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Open a browser and log on to dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for “TN Class 10 supplementary result 2020’ or 'TN Class 12 supplementary result 2020’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter required details. Hit the submit button after carefully and correctly keying in all details asked

Step 4: Result will be displayed on a new page that you will be directed to

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations held the class 10 supplementary examinations from September 21 to September 26 and the class 12 supplementary exams were conducted from September 21 to September 28.

More than 10,000 private candidates and absentees appeared for the class 10 supplementary exams and around 50,000 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu class 12 supplementary exam.

Students must note that once they check their results on the official website, they can apply for re-totalling and revaluation, if needed be. This can only be done on November 3 and November 4. It is also worth mentioning that the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 275 for each subject to get the copy of their answer sheet while the re-totalling fees will be Rs 205 per subject.