TN TRB Special Teacher 2021 Recruitment Announced, Application Process to Start on March 31

The notification for the recruitment of Special Teacher has been released by Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on its official website. The advertisement released on Friday, February 26 will be for the TN TRB Special Teacher 2021 recruitmentt of 1598 vacancies in addition to the backlog vacancies.

Details of the backlog vacancies will be published by TNTRB later after the previous recruitment gets finalised. TN TRB Special Teacher recruitment 2021 application process will start from March 31 and close on April 25 at 5 pm. The application form for TN TRB Special Teacher 2021 can only be submitted through online mode.

The written examination will be held on August 27, 2021. Once the application process commences on March 31, aspirants can access the website http://trb.tn.nic.in/ to apply for TN TRB Special Teacher recruitment 2021 till April 25.

TN TRB Special Teacher recruitment 2021 examination will be two hours 30 minutes long. The paper will consist of 95 questions with a weightage of one mark each.Recruitment for the posts of Craft Instructor(sewing), Art Master, Music Teacher, Physical Education Teacher will take place through TN TRB Special Teacher 2021 exam.

There are 801 vacancies for the post of Physical Education Teacher, while as many as 91 Music Teachers will be recruited through TN TRB Special Teacher 2021 exam. The advertisement is also for recruitmentof 365 Art Masters and 341 Craft Instructors (sewing).

TN TRB Special Teacher recruitment 2021 has horizontal reservations for several categories. Those who studied their SSLC, HSC and technical qualification in Tamil Medium have a 20 percent reservation for the Special Teacher post. Persons with disability have a four percent reservation. Ten percent of Special Teacher vacancies are reserved for Destitute Widows while 30 percent are reserved for women.

The upper age limit of the candidate should be 40 years on July 1, 2021. However, for several reserved categories, the age limit has a relaxation of five years.