TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu PG Assistants/ PE Directors Grade I Vacancy Announced at trb.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade I for the academic session 2020-2021. The TN TRB PG Assistant 2021 Recruitment notice has been released on the Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board’s official website at www.trb.tn.nic.in. The official notification for TN TRB PG Assistant 2021 Recruitment mentioned that the applications are invited in online mode and candidates can apply till5 PM on March 25, 2021. The Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other departments will begin on March 1, 2021.

Once the TN TRB PG Assistant 2021 Recruitment registration begins, all the interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the position of Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade I online at www.trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021. The TN TRB will hold the Tamil Nadu PG Assistant 2021written examination on June 26 and June 27, 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 2098 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies listed under TN TRB PG Assistant 2021 Recruitment, 1,863 are current vacancies while235 are backlog seats.

TN TRB PG Assistant 2021 Recruitment: Important Dates

Date of issue of notification: February 12, 2021

Commencement of submission of application through online mode: March 1, 2021

Last date for submission of application through online mode: March 25, 2021

Date of Written Examination: June 27 and June 27, 2021

While filling the application form, the candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates)

TN TRB PG Assistant 2021 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

All the candidates applying for the vacancy must have a Postgraduate Degree, after completion of SSLC, Higher Secondary Course or its equivalent and a degree (10+2+3+2) from any university or institution, recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).