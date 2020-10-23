TNAU Rank List 2020 Released at tnauonline.in; How to Check Online

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University rank list 2020 for the undergraduate programmes has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. The TNAU Rank List 2020 has been made available at the official website of the university. Those who want to check the result can visit at tnau.ac.in.

The TNAU rank list 2020 can only be downloaded by the students who have submitted the 2020 Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Under Graduate application form. TNAU UG rank list 2020 consists of details including the candidate’s name, category, rank, registration number and marks scored. Initially, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University rank list 2020 was to be released on October 15. However, the same could not be done on that date.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Under Graduate Rank List 2020: Follow these steps to view the list -

Step 1: Visit at tnauonline.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that reads “TNAU UG Admission Overall Rank list”

Step 3: A new PDF file will open with details of all candidates

Step 4: Search for your individual rank position with the help of your exam roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF file containing TNAU Rank List 2020 and make sure you save a copy for future reference

The candidates who have applied for the under graduate courses in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University must also note that the special reservations TNAU UG rank list 2020 will be released on October 28.

This year, the TNAU cut-off score has been set at 199.5 for undergraduate admissions. Approximately, 4700 seats in 14 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges will be offered through 10 different under graduate programmes at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. From what is known, this year the university has got around 50,000 applications.