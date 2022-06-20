TNDGE +2, SSLC Results at tnrsults.nic.in: Websites to Check Score Online

Nearly 20 lakh students will be getting their class 10 and class 12 board exams today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will announce the result for SSLC and +2 exam results on Monday. Students, their parents, and teachers will have the option to check their marks online while sitting at home.

The result being announced today is special as for the past two years, the Board has been promoting all students without exams. The result will also give a glimpse into the effect of pandemic-led online schooling on children as they appeared for written exams after over two years of gap. So far, TN Board has been getting 90+ pass percentage and it is expected to continue this year too.

TNDGE +2, SSLC Results: Websites to Check

Since the result is being announced online, its critical that students refer to the right sources, official websites to check marks online include —

— dge1.tn.nic.in

— tndge.nic.in

— tntresults.nic.in

— dge.tn.gov.in.

Several private websites will also host the results including –

— indiaresults.com

— examresults.nic

— manabdi.com

The government of India has official platform called Diilocker. Students can also check results their at official website – digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone as well.

Students will be able to access their results using their roll numbers which are mentioned on their hall tickets.

To be declared passed in Tamil Nadu board Class 10 board exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 per cent in every subject as well as overall. For subjects with practical aspects, students need to secure passing marks in theory and practical papers separately.

