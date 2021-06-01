TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma Result Declared for Even Semester Exams 2021

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the Polytechnic diploma results 2021 on its official website. The TNDTE diploma result is released for the even semester of the first year, second year, and third year. Those who appeared for the exam can check their respective result by visiting the official website. The TNDTE Polytechnic diploma exam was conducted in February 2021.

TNDTE Diploma Results 2021: How to check

Step 1. Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official portal of TNDTE at tndte.gov.in.

Step 2. Once you open the homepage of the TNDTE official portal click on the tab for ‘Diploma result’

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to enter the required login credentials i.e, registration number and scheme.

Step 4. Next, click on ‘Go’

Step 5. The TNDTE Polytechnic diploma result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Check the result and download it for future need. Also, keep a hard copy of the same.

The Tamil Nadu Polytechnic diploma results will include important details including the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, subject-wise marks secured in the examination, and aggregate marks.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education had conducted Polytechnic diploma exams at various centres across the state. The TNDTE offers admission to various Diploma, Post Diploma, Degree, Postgraduate courses, and Research programs in their affiliated Institutes. For more details, students are requested to keep visiting the official website of TNDTE.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown till June 7 to curb the rise in Covid positive cases. However, chief minister MK Stalin has said that the lockdown cannot be extended for a longer period as it affects the livelihood of a section of people.

