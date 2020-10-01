TNEA 2020 Counselling for Special Category Begins at tneaonline.org; Last Date to Pay Counselling Fee Oct 2

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has started the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling for special category candidates on its official website at tneaonline.org. Special category candidates, whose names are there in the TNEA rank list, only they are allowed to participate in online counselling till October 2.

One has to login to the official website using their registered mail id and password. DoTE will open the window for online choice filling from October 3 to 4.

Candidates belonging to OC, BC, BCM and MBC categories will have to pay a counselling fee of Rs 5,000 and SC, ST and SCA category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. Those who participate in the TNEA counselling, only they will be able to complete the online choice filling process.

Thus, candidates are requested to complete the online counselling process at the earliest. DoTE will announce the allotment of seats on October 5 and the provisional admission letter will be released on October 6.

The special category candidates will also be able to participate in the TNEA general counselling on the basis of general rank. The official notification regarding the same reads, “The candidates who attend counselling under special reservation can also attend general counselling as per the general rank.”

However, TNEA general counselling 2020 dates has not been announced yet. Candidates can read the official notification here.

TNEA is conducted to offer admission to various engineering courses in the several governments and private institutes across the Tamil Nadu. However this year, TNEA 2020 admission procedure is conducted on the basis of Class 12 marks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

A total of 1,61,877 seats are available in 458 engineering colleges through TNEA. Last year, the total number of seats available in TNEA was 1,72,940 in 479 colleges.