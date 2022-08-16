TNEA 2022 Rank List Released, How to Check Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Merit List

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022, today, August 16. The rank list has been released on the official website — tneaonline.org. To download the rank cards, students will need their application number and password as mentioned on the admit card.

The TNEA 2022 rank list is prepared on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in physics, mathematics, and chemistry. The total marks allotted to the three subjects is 200 which includes 50 marks each in physics and chemistry and 100 in mathematics. Candidates are ranked on the basis of the marks obtained out of 200.

Also read| NEET Answer Key Today? Know When, Where & How to Download, Estimate Score

TNEA Rank List 2022: How to Check

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check the rank and download the rank card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA – www.tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Select the login button at the top right corner of the webpage.

Step 3: A new webpage will appear. Here, enter your email ID and password. Once entered, click on Login.

Step 4: The rank list for the TNEA 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: You can download the printout of the TNEA 2022 rank list in PDF format for future reference.

Students whose roll number appears in the rank list will be required to submit their fees and secure a seat within seven days. The counselling session for the TNEA will commence on August 20. Candidates are required to submit their documents, including the mark sheet and admit card, to initiate the process of counselling.

Read| Post-Pandemic Brain Drain: Indian Students Fly Abroad in Search of ‘Healthier’ Study Destinations

If the candidate fails to submit the fee within the stipulated time, the seat will be allotted to the next candidate on the merit list. The process of counselling is expected to continue till October 21. After which, the successful candidates will be allotted seats for various engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here