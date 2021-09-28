TNEA Counselling 2021 Begins, Check Steps to Register for Engineering Admissions

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 counselling process has commenced on September 27 and students seeking admissions to Tamil Nadu-based engineering colleges can register till September 30 at tneaonline.org.

Candidates will have to log in and register themselves for TNEA 2021 counselling. The TNEA 2021 counselling will be held in four rounds and the first round is for students ranked between 1 and 14,788.

The counselling will be held online for academic and vocational courses. Those who wish to reserved the seats will have to make a choice to fill and pay a registration fee for the provisional seat allotment.

TNEA Counselling 2021: Steps to register

Step 1. Go to the official website of TNEA

Step 2. Register using required credentials

Step 3. Fill the form with required details such as special reservation details, academic information, scholarship details, and seat allotment choices. Submit

Step 4. Pay the registration fee

Step 5. Save and download the application form for further use

TNEA is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate engineering courses across institutes of Tamil Nadu. As many as 440 colleges are participating in the counselling process.

