1-min read

TNEA Random Numbers 2020: Tamil Nadu Govt Releases List at tneaonline.org; How to Check

According to reports, more than 1.1 lakh candidates have applied for admissions and the rank list is expected to be released on September 7, while online counselling for the general quota would be conducted between September 17 and October 6.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released TNEA random numbers 2020 for allocating merit-based ranking. The random numbers comprise a 10-digit number and are allocated to the applicants to act as a tie-breaker in case two or more students score the same marks in the qualifying examination.

Candidates who applied for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) must have received the random numbers on their registered mobile number and email ID. They can check the random numbers by visiting the official website of TNEA - https://www.tneaonline.org/.

How to check TNEA random numbers on the website

  • Step 1: Visit tneaonline.org

  • Step 2: Enter email ID and password to log in

  • Step 3: TNEA random number will appear on the screen

      • Step 4: Take a printout for future reference

    This year, the number of registrations went up by 20 per cent. However, many candidates could not upload the certificates as they did not receive updated marksheets after re-evaluation. However, candidates were allowed to upload provisional marksheets.

    TNEA is a completely online process. All the steps from registration to confirmation are conducted online. Candidates have been informed that certificate verification will also be done online and are advised not to visit the TFC centre.

    However, for candidates registered in the sports category, they will be required to go to the centre for verification. They have been requested to follow the COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and using sanitisers before entering the centre.

