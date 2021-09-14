TNEA Rank List 2021 Today: How to Check Rank, Counselling Schedule

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list will be released today, September 14 at the official website, tneaonline.org. Those who applied for the TNEA can check their ranks using their login credentials. The list was earlier scheduled to be released on September 4 but later postponed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

On the basis of these ranks, students will be admitted to the various self-financing and government-aided engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. Seats will be allocated completely on the basis of the rank in the qualifying exam. Those who make it to the list will be called for counselling, which will be conducted between September 27 and October 17 followed by supplementary counselling. The entire counselling process will conclude on October 25.

TNEA rank list 2021: Steps to check

Step 1. Log in on the official website of TNEA, tneaonline.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on TNEA rank list 2021

Step 3. Login using required credentials such as application number and password. Submit

Step 4. The rank list will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the rank list

The registered candidates are allotted the ranks on the basis of merit in the engineering exam. The entrance exam was conducted for three subjects — maths, physics, and chemistry.

