TNEA Supplementary Allotment Results 2020 Declared at tneaonline.org; Details

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission supplementary allotment results 2020 on Monday, November 23. The result can be accessed on their official website, tneaonline.org.

A statement on the official website reads, “TNEA Supplementary provisional allotments has been released, request all applicable candidates to login and download your allotments.”

Candidates can check the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission supplementary allotment results 2020 by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and visit the official website at tneaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a tab that read ‘Login’, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to enter your credentials to login

Step 4: A new page will open, where you can find your result

Step 5: Download and take a print of it for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission released the supplementary rank list 2020 for Engineering Counselling on November 18. The last date of accessing the list was November 20. The supplementary rank list 2020 too could be downloaded from the official website. The Supplementary Counselling date was given between October 28 to October 30.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Technical Education has also released the lists of academic and vocational vacancies. The vacancy list is for seats that are available after releasing the results of the supplementary round 2020. The results have also been declared for categories including academic and vocational vacancies, both. Candidates can visit the official TNEA 2020 website to check the vacancy list.

The Tamil Nadu government had established 52 service centres across the state to help students while filling applications. Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry continue to be the core subjects for deciding the cut-off marks.

In 2019-20, 536 colleges with 2,26,385 seats had participated in counselling. The number of government seats were 1,49,821, out of which 1,08,932 seats were filled.