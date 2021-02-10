TNMRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for Dialysis Technician Vacancy at mrb.tn.gov.in by February 20

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) has invited applications for the post of Dialysis Technician. The Tamil Nadu MRB Dialysis Technician is a Grade 2 post. Candidates eligible for the TN MRB Dialysis Technician can apply online by February 20 at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.As many as 292 positions are open for Dialysis Technician posts. Candidates can check the TN MRB Dialysis Technician eligibility criteria, age limit, education qualification required, work experience and other required details before registering online for the post.

TN MRB Dialysis Technician: Important Dates

Start of TN MRB Dialysis Technician Application - February 6,2021

TN MRB Dialysis Technician Application Ends -February 20, 2021

TN MRB Dialysis Technician - Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The TN MRB Dialysis Technician aspirant must have qualified Higher Secondary Course with Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology or Physics, Chemistry, Biology and any other related subjects. The aspirant must also have a one-year Certificate course in Dialysis Technology held at any Government Medical Institution or any State or Central Government recognised institution.

Age Limit: For the aspirants belonging to SC/ST/SCA/BC/BCM/MBC/DNC category, the maximum age limit is 58 years, while for the OC, it is 30-48 years.

Selection Criteria: Candidates will be shortlisted for the TN MRB Dialysis Technician post on the basis of the marks scored by them in the academic and technical qualification(s). As per the TN MRB selection criteria, there will not be any face to face test or interview for Dialysis Technician posts.

TN MRB Dialysis Technician Application -- Direct Link

“Online application validation rules and design are based on the advertisement requirement. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement carefully and refer "How to apply & FAQ" pages on the main page. Application submitted through On-Line form does not imply that the candidate has fulfilled all the criteria given in the advertisement. Application is subject to subsequent scrutiny and can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point of time,” a statement on the official website read.