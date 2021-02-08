TNPSC Asst Agricultural/Horticultural Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO) in the state Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service and Assistant Horticultural Officer (AHO) in Horticultural Subordinate Services. The recruitment process began on February 5 and will conclude on March 4, 2021. The TNPSC will conduct the AAO and AHO Written Exam 2021 on April 17, 2021, in two shifts -from 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. A total of 429 vacancies are available.

The notification for the Tamil Nadu AAO and AHO Recruitment 2021 has been uploaded the official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Steps to apply for TNPSC AAO & AHO Recruitment 2021:

Step 1:Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.inStep 2:On the homepage, go to the ‘Apply Online’ tab under the important links sectionStep 3: Go for ‘One-time registration and dashboard’ on the new window and click for new registrationStep 4: Create your login id and password with a payment of Rs 150. The login id and password will be valid for 5 years to apply for all the TNPSC recruitmentStep 5:Once the login id and password is generated, go to‘Apply now’ tabStep 6:Click on the application link for Tamil Nadu AAO and AHO recruitment 2021 under notification no. 02/2021Step 7:Key in your login id and password to fill the TN AAO and AHO application form 2021Step 8:Enter the required details, upload the documents and make the payment of application feeStep 9:Download a copy of the TNPSC application form for future reference

Click on the direct link to open TNPSC AAO & AHO Recruitment 2021application window

Unreserved Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for Tamil Nadu AAO and AHO recruitment 2021, while reserved category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. Candidates must note that linking Aadhaar number during ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ is mandatory.

Check the TNPSC official notification here.