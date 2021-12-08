TNPSC Calendar 2022: Combined Civil Services from February, Check Schedule of Recruitment Exams in Coming Year

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published the recruitment exam calendar for the next year on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. The calendar contains the tentative schedule for various recruitment examinations to be held in 2022.

It must be noted that the commission has only disclosed the tentative months in which the examinations would be conducted. Candidates preparing for Tamil Nadu combined civil services exam as well as other state-level exams held by TNPSC can check the exam calendar and plan their preparation accordingly. Aspirants can check the detailed exam schedule here:

Also read| RRB NTPC CBT 2 in February: Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

TNPSC Recruitment Exams Calendar 2022

TNPSC Combined Services Examination - II is likely to be held in February 2022 and Combined Services Examination - IV in March. The commission will conduct the Combined Civil Services Examination - I in June whereas the Combined Civil Services Examination – III will be held in August.

The Combined Statistics Subordinate Services Examination is scheduled to be held in August while the TNPSC Combined Engineering Services exam will be held in March tentatively.

The examination for the recruitment of ‘Executive Officer Grade – I in The Hindu Religious And Charitable Endowments Department’ and ‘Assistant Director In The Co-Operative Audit Department’ is scheduled to be held in January 2022.

Apart from this, the commission has also released the tentative exam month for the recruitment of civil judge in the Tamil Nadu state judicial service exam. It will be held in May.

Read| From CGPSC to Central Bank of India: List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

The District Child Protection Officer in the Social Defence Department will be conducted in March, the Forest Apprentice in the Forest Department will be in July, the Assistant Director in Co-operative Audit Department in January, and the Psychologist in Prison and Correctional Services department on April 2022

The exact date and other details of all the recruitment exams will be issued soon on the official website in due course of time. The TNPSC in its official notification said, “Please visit Commission’s website as frequently as possible for updates regarding notifications.” The scheme of examination and syllabus will be made available on the Commission’s Website http://www.tnpsc.gov.in in due course of time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.