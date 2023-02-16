The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the results for the recruitment of Field Surveyor and Draftsman included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service as well as Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service.

Candidates who appeared in the written examination can check and download their results from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC 2022 results can be accessed by entering the registered number on the portal.

Through this recruitment drive, TNPSC aims to fill up a total of 1,089 vacancies in the organisation. Out of which 789 are for Field Surveyors. The Commission conducted the Paper-I exam (Subject Paper) (ITI Standard) on November 6, 2022. Paper I was held from 9:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. While Paper-II Part-A-Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Standard) Part-B-General Studies (ITI Standard) exam was conducted on the same day from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

TNPSC Surveyor and other results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Results’ section in the top menu bar on the homepage.

Step 3: Scroll and select the ‘Latest Results’ link and click on it.

Step 4: On the new page, there will be a list of recently announced results by TNPSC.

Step 5: Look for the link that reads - “Results of the written examination conducted for the post of Field Surveyor in the Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, 2022-23" on the list provided and click on it.

Step 6: As a new window opens, enter the registration number and click on the submit button.

Step 7: The result for Field Surveyor in the Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check, save and download the TNPSC result.

Step 9: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

It is to be noted that qualified candidates will be selected on the basis of the total marks obtained by them in the written exam. Following that these selected candidates will be called for the next level of the recruitment process. For more information, keep checking the official site of TNPSC.

