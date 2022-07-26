TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Applications Begin for State Services Exam, Salary Up to Rs 2 Lakh

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services). Those interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of the commission at tnpsc.gov.in. The applications are open now and the last date to apply is August 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to hire a total of 92 vacancies for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development, and District Employment Officer. As per the released schedule, the TNPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on October 30 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be made in three successive stages, a preliminary exam, a main written exam, and an oral test in the shape of an Interview. The preliminary exam is meant to serve as a screening test only. The marks obtained in the preliminary exam by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the main exam will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. No supplemental list will be published in the place of rejected candidates (or) candidates who have failed to send documents for verification. The final selection will be made based on the total marks obtained by the candidates in the main written examination paper-II, paper-III, paper-IV

TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates who age is between 21-43 years as on July 1, 2022 are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Education: Applicants should possess a degree in the relevant subject. More details in notification.

TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and Rs 100 prelim exam fee at the time of submitting the online application.

TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password

Step 3. Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’

Step 4. Login using the credentials and fill the application form

Step 6. Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 7. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022: Salary

As per the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), those who will clear the exam will be hired and will be paid as per the pay level is Rs 56,100-2,05,700 (Level 22).

