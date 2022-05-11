TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Admit Card Released for 5,831 Vacancies, How to Download

The Tamil Nadu Civil Servants Selection Board has released the admit cards of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 2 recruitment preliminary exam 2022. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5,831 vacancies will be filled by the board for group 2 posts. The TNPSC group 2 preliminary exam will be held on May 21 in the offline mode. The result will be announced on June 5. Those who clear the prelims will be allowed to attempt the main which will be held in September. The exact date will be released in due course of time. This will be followed by a counselling process.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNPSC group 2 prelims admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as your application number and password

Step 4: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Save, download and take a print out for future reference.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Admit Card 2022: What to Check

Before downloading the admit card, candidates must cross check all the details written on them. It includes their name, subjects, exam venue, time, details related to the exam and guidelines to be followed on the day of the test. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2022: Exam Pattern

The prelims will consist of 300 marks to be held for 1 hour 30 minutes. The qualifying marks is 90 out of 300. The syllabus includes, general knowledge, current events, Indian polity, economy, among others. It will be held in the English and Tamil medium. There will be a total of 200 questions which will be asked from general Tamil or English, aptitude and mental ability test of SSLC or class 10 level.

