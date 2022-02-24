TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2021: Here's How to Apply for 5529 Posts

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the recruitment notification for 5,529 vacancies on its official website. As per the notification released by the commission, the recruitment will be done for group 2 for 116 posts and group 2A for 5413 posts. Candidates who wish to apply can do it online through the official websites of the commission - tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.net. The application process has started on February 23 and the last date to apply is March 23.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of three stages — prelims, mains and interview. the preliminary exam will be held on May 21 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The mains exam will be held tentatively in September and the interview in February next year.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply must be of age from 21-32 years. The candidates having a degree of bachelors of law have an age limit of 33 years. Further, candidates must possess a graduation degree from any university or institute recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The candidate must be a graduate from any university incorporated in India by an Act of the Central or State Legislature or any other educational institution established by an Act of Parliament.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of TNPSC

Step 2. Click on the TNPSC Group 2 Notification

Step 3. Register using your email id and mobile number

Step 4. After completing registration, sign in to your account and fill in the personal and educational details

Step 5. Review the details and submit after verification

Step 6. Pay the requisite fee and submit

Step 7. Save the payment slip and filled application form for future references

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fees for both group 2 and group 2A posts is Rs 150.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2021: Selection process

For the various posts released by the commission, the selection will be done through the Combined Civil Services Examination. The examination will be held in two stages. The first stage will be the preliminary exam and the second will be the mains written exam followed by the interview process. The preliminary examination will be of 300 marks. The second stage will have a weightage of 850 marks. The mains written exam will be of 750 marks and the interview will be of 100 marks.

