TNPSC Postpones Combined Engineering Services Examination 2021 and Civil Services Mains

In view of the prevailing situation caused by sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases due to second wave of coronavirus in the country, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has postponed various examinations, which were scheduled to be held in May and June 2021. The commission has now postponed Combined Civil Service Examination – I (main written examination), Combined Engineering Subordinate Services and Rashtriya Indian military college (Dehradun, January 2022 term) entrance exam.

The candidates who have applied for these examinations can check the postponement notice on the official website of TNPSC.

On one hand, the TNPSC Civil Services Exam was scheduled to be held on May 28, 29 and 30 and on the other hand, the TNPSC Combined Engineering Service Exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2021. The commission, in its notice, has said that it will release fresh dates of these examination in due course after taking stock of the coronavirus situation.

TNPSC has advised the candidates to get latest updates on the exams. Through Civil Services Exam, TNPSC will fill 69 vacancies and by holding Combined Engineering Services Exam, the TNPSC will fill 536 vacancies for Junior Draughting Officer, Junior Technical Assistant, and Junior Engineer.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a total lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24. The state on Friday reported 26,465 new cases and 197 deaths.

Due to the restrictions imposed by various governments in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also postponed several recruitment exams including the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, which was scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam scheduled to be held from May 21 for candidates of West Bengal has also been postponed by the commission.

