TNPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.77 Lakh

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of assistant public prosecutor, grade-II in the prosecution department. The online application has already started on August 25 and would conclude on September 24. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official website - tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 posts under the Tamil Nadu General Service. The TNPSC assistant public prosecutor recruitment 2021 will be done on the basis of preliminary examination followed by mains examination. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on November 6, while the schedule for the mains examination will be announced in due course of time.

TNPSC assistant public prosecutor recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education: The candidates should have completed graduation in law or its equivalent from any university or institution recognized by the UGC. Candidates should also be a member of the Bar and must have had an active practice in criminal courts for a period of at least five years. Adequate knowledge of Tamil is also mandatory.

Age: The age limit must not exceed 34 years as of July 1, however, there is no age bar on the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

TNPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates must keep the scanned copy of required documents handy before proceeding to TNPSC assistant public prosecutor recruitment and follow these below mentioned steps.

Step 1: Open the search bar of the internet browser and type the official web address of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the application link for TNPSC assistant public prosecutor recruitment

Step 3: Complete the registration process and save the registered user id and password

Step 4: Now, re-login to the portal and fill in the TNPSC application form and pay the application fee of Rs 150

Step 5: Download a confirmation page of the submitted application form for future reference

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to have to pay Rs 150 as the registration fee and pay Rs 100 as preliminary examination fee if they are not reserved, category candidates.

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will be paid between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500.

