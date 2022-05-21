TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Executive Officer Posts, Salary up to Rs 71900

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has begun the online registrations for the posts of executive officer, Grade-IV included in Group-VIII services. This recruitment drive is being held for filling up 36 posts of executive officers. Those willing to apply can do so on the official websites at tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. The application window is due to close on June 18.

The commission has mentioned that eligible candidates professing Hindu religion only can apply. “Only persons professing Hindu Religion as required by ‘Section 10’ of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 (Tamil Nadu Act, 22 of 1959) are eligible to apply,” reads the official announcement.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website at TNPSC

Step 2:Click ‘notifications’ on the homepage

Step 3: Then, under ‘EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GRADE- IV (GROUP- VIII SERVICES) (TAMIL NADU HINDU RELIGIOUS AND CHARITABLE ENDOWMENTS SUBORDINATE SERVICE), click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Log in to the TNPSC’s One Time Registration portal after registering

Step 5: Fill out all of the required information and submit the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download and print a copy for future use.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 150 for registration and Rs 100 for the exam fee.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The written exam for the TNPSC recruitment 2022 of executive officers will be held on September 11. It will consist of two papers. Paper-I will commence at 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. Paper-II will begin from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates must pass the recruiting examination in order to be considered for one of the 36 open positions as executive officers.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for these positions are going to be paid a salary ranging from Rs 19,500 to Rs 71900 per month.

