TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 161 Officer, Assistant Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,34,200

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has opened the online registration window for the recruitment of individuals as assistant section officer and assistants in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service under group 5. The registration process for these vacancies began on Tuesday, August 23. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the online applications on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application form is September 21.

TNPSC is hiring candidates to fill a total of 161 vacancies. Candidates will be given the facility to make changes in their applications from September 26 to September 29. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination that will be conducted on December 18.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

TNPSC is hiring candidates to fill a total of 161 vacancies. Out of the overall vacancies, 74 posts are reserved for Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department), 29 for the post of Assistant Section Officer in Secretariat (Finance Department), 49 posts for Assistant in Secretariat (Other than Law and Finance Department), and 9 for the post of Assistant in Secretariat (Finance Department).

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates willing to apply must have completed bachelor’s degree with experience in the relevant field.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates must be below 40 years as of July 1.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Open the TNPSC portal – tnpsc.gov.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Next click on the link that reads, “Group-V.A Posts Of Assistant Section Officer / Assistant In Secretariat-Recruitment By Transfer (Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service) (Notification).”

Step 3. Click on the ‘apply online’ tab.

Step 4. Enter the asked details in the application form and submit it.

Step 5. Make a hard copy of the form for future reference.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates should note that they have to pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and a separate examination fee of Rs 100.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will conduct a written exam on December 18. It will be held across two shifts comprising of two papers. While paper I is general Tamil, paper II is general English. The first paper will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second one form 2 pm to 5 pm.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected as assistant selection officers will get paid between Rs 36400 to Rs 134200 while those in assistant secretariat will get in the range of Rs 20000 to Rs 73700. For detailed information regarding this recruitment drive, candidates are recommended to have a look at the official notification shared by the commission.

