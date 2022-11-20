TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. The deadline for applications is December 17 on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, from December 22 through December 24, 2022, the application correction window will be open. On March 15, 2022, there will be two shifts of the recruitment exam (a computer-based test), from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment effort intends to fill 731 open positions altogether.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The two steps of selection are, an examination (using a computer-based test method) and an oral test in the form of an interview. In accordance with the appointment reservation rule, the ultimate decision will be based on the candidates’ combined marks from the CBT and oral tests. It is required that applicants appear for both the CBT test and the oral examination. Even if an applicant has the minimum required marks for selection, they will not be selected if they have not taken any of the subjects in the CBT exam or oral test.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for candidates from unreserved category is 32 years as on July 1, 2022. No upper age limit reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.V.Sc., Degree. (now known as B.V.Sc and A.H) and must have passed SSLC Examination or its equivalent examination with Tamil as one of the languages.

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for VAS posts

Step 1. Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on “Apply Online”

Step 3. Now click on the application link available against Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

Step 4. Login using the credentials and fill the application form

Step 5. Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Exam Fee

Those interested will have to apply for the post for the recruitment The applicants are required to pay the registration fee and examination fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200, respectively.

