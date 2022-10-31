TNTET Popularity Gone Down ? Not even 10% Now Pass the Test

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has recently conducted the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET). The test is annually conducted for the recruitment of teachers, but what is shocking is that every year barely 10 per cent of the candidates who appear for the exam clear it.

According to the media reports, out of 1036 candidates who appeared in the first-year exam held in September 2022, only 65 passed the exam. Similarly, in the second year is concerned, only 385 out of a total of 5604 people who appeared for the examination through training colleges and as individual candidates have passed the examination. Their pass rate is 3.93 per cent and 7.69 per cent respectively. In that way, the percentage in the teacher’s degree exam is not even 10 percentile.

This shift has happened over the year, which has also seen the popularity of the teachers degree decreasing. Reports claim that until 15 years ago, teaching diploma courses were very popular. Gradually that situation changed and today its situation is alarming.

This year, the Tamil Nadu board had conducted the TNTET 2022 Paper 1 computer-based examination from October 14 to 19, 2022. The question paper along with the candidates response sheet for the exam was issued on October 24, 2022. Recently, TNTRB has released the answer key of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the TNTET 2022 Paper 1 can download the answer key with the master question paper from the official website of the board at trb.tn.nic.in. Meanwhile, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before October 31, 2022, until 5:30 pm.

The TNTET test is used to validate candidates’ eligibility to teach in institutions connected to the TN Education Board. Paper I and Paper II make up the exam. Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach classes from Class VI to Class VIII, while Paper I is for candidates who want to teach classes from I to VI. Candidates can choose whether to show up for both tests or only one.

