TNTRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Interview Call List Released at trb.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will organise an interview round on February 22 and 23 for the shortlisted candidates who have applied for Assistant Professor posts in various colleges. The Board has also released a list of eligible and ineligible candidates on itswebsitetrb.tn.nic.in.

A list of candidates who have been shortlisted to appear in the interview round for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges contains the candidate’s ID, name, gender, date of birth, and category.

TNTRB had conducted the documents verification roundfrom January 20 to January 22 for four subjects. The lists of eligible and ineligible candidates have been prepared on the basis of the document verification process.

Earlier, Teachers Recruitment Board had issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 2331 posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education.

Now, the Teachers Recruitment Board has released a list of eligible, ineligible candidates along with an interview call list for the following subjects 1.Education (Education), 2.Physical Science (Education), 3. History (Education), 4. Biological Science (Education) for the posts included in Government Colleges of Education.

Below are the direct links to the lists of all four subjects:

Biological Science (Education):

List of eligible candidates

List of ineligible candidates

Interview call list

Education (Education):

List of eligible candidates

List of ineligible candidates

Interview call list

History (Education):

List of eligible candidates

List of ineligible candidates

Interview call list

Physical Science (Education):

List of eligible candidates

List of ineligible candidates

Interview call list

A notification announcing the vacancies was issued by the Board in August 2019. Initially, 2,340 vacancies were announced, however, later, it has been reduced from 2,340 to 2,331. The vacancies are for 74 subjects.