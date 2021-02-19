TNUSRB PC Result 2021, Final Answer Key Released at www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Download Cut-Off List​

TNUSRB PC Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result of a written examination held for the recruitment of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Fireman on the official website – tnusrb.tn.gov.in. In addition to the result, the Board has also released the TNUSRB PC 2021 final answer key. All those candidates who had appeared in TNUSRB written examination conducted on December 13, 2020, can access the PC exam result 2021, from the official website of TNUSRB.

The shortlisted candidates will now be invited to appear in the next phase- Certificate Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test (CV, PMT, ET and PET). The roll numbers of the qualified candidates have been mentioned in the result.

All the candidates can access the PC Result and final answer key through the link provided below: TNUSRB PC Result 2021 Download PDF Link

TNUSRB PC Final Answer Key 2021

TNUSRB PC CV PMT ET PET Admit Card:

TNUSRB PC PMT/PET admit card will be released by the Board soon on its official website. All the candidates must access and download TNSURB PC Physical admit card before attending CV-PMT-ET-PET rounds.

TNUSRB Constable Prelims examination was conducted on December 13, 2020. TNUSRB PC hall tickets were released for as many as 5,50,314 candidates. TNSURB has released the answer key on December 16, 2020, and the candidates were asked to raise objections till December 23, 2020.

TNUSRB PC Result 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNUSRB - tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads - 'list of candidates eligible for CV-PMT-ET-PET' give under 'common recruitment 2020 (Gr.ii police constables, GR.ii Jail Warders, Firemen)'

Step 3: TNUSRB PC Result PDF file will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 4: Download the result and check your roll number in the list

Step 5: Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future use.