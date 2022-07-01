TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 3,552 Posts in Tamil Nadu Police, Class 10 Pass Can Register

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has notified the recruitment process for filling 3,552 vacancies in the state police. This includes grade II police constable, grade II jail warden and firemen posts. Candidates can send in their applications online via TNUSRB’s official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in, between July 7 and August 15.

The recruitment will be subject to the existing reservation policy of the Tamil Nadu state government. Further, 10 per cent of the vacancies have been reserved for sports category candidates, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen and 3 per cent for destitute widows. While 20 cent of vacancies will be reserved on a preferential basis for candidates who have studied Tamil as the medium of instruction from Classes 1 to 10.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Of the total vacancies notified in the recruitment, 2,180 are in the police department, 1,091 in the investigation department, 161 in the department of prison and corrections, and 120 in the department of fire and rescue services.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must have cleared the Class 10 or SSLC exam from a recognised education board.

Age Limit: The applicant should fall in the age bracket of 18-26 years as of July 1, 2022. However, the upper limit is relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNUSRB

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Save the acknowledgment for further use

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 250 which can be paid online using debit or credit cards, net banking or any other available methods of payment.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a multilevel process that involves a written test followed by a physical measurement test, fitness test, fitness competitions, and special marks. Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in the written test to advance to the later stages of the recruitment process. The date for the written test will be announced later. Hence, candidates are advised to keep a keeping visiting TNURB’s official website for timely updates.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.