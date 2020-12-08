TNUSRB SI Result 2019 Declared at tnusrbonline.org; How to Check

TNUSRB SI results 2019 have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Those who appeared for TNUSRB SI 2019 exam can check their results at tnusrbonline.org.

The TNUSRB has released the list of eligible candidates for viva-voce enrolment, number wise and roster wise. The TNUSRB SI exam 2019 was held for recruitment of Sub Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR and TSP). Shortlisted candidates can download call letters for viva-voce by logging in using their User ID and password.

How to download download call letters for viva-voce

Step 1: Open Google and enter Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board in the search box

Step 2: Select the link for TNUSRB

Step 3: Click on the login link

Step 4: Enter user ID and password

Step 5: Call letter will display on screen

Step 6: Download it and take printout

The notification for the post of Sub Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR and TSP) was released in March. The online application process for TNUSRB SI Exam 2019 started on March 20. The last date of submission of application was April 19.

The TNUSRB SI Exam 2019 recruitment process is being carried out for filling 660 vacancies of SI of Police (TK), 276 of SI (AR) and 33 of SI (TSP). The total vacancies amount to 969. Out of total vacancies, 688 are for General or Men and 281 for Women or Transgender.

Candidates belonging to General category should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than 28 years as on July 1, 2019. There is relaxation in upper age limit for those from reserved categories.

There are three stages of selection for TNUSRB SI Exam 2019 – written, physical measurement test and viva-voce. The TNUSRB SI Exam 2019 written paper for open quota exam was of 70 marks and departmental quota exam was of 85 marks. Those who qualified the TNUSRB SI Exam 2019 written stage were called for physical measurement test or physical efficiency test. Candidates shortlisted in the second stage have been called for viva-voce, which is of 10 marks.

In the open TNUSRB SI Exam 2019 quota, there are five marks for NCC, NSS or Sports, while five marks in the departmental quota exam will be provided to those who have got medals in National Police Duty meet.