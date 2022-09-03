To ensure the authenticity of documents, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all higher educational institutions to accept documents including class 12 mark sheets and certificates from government portal DigiLokcer with digital signatures.

In an official notification, CBSE stated that the passing certificate and the migration certificate of the students have been made available in their Digilocker and are digitally signed by the controller of examinations.

“It comes to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit paper printed copy of the migration certificate. Though, CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents i.e. Marksheet cum Passing Certificate available in digilocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by higher educational institutions,” the official notification read.

CBSE in its official statement mentioned “However, it is informed that documents i.e. Marksheet cum Passing certificate and Migration Certificate available in Digilocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher educational institutions”

The class 12 results were released on July 22, 2022, and the mark sheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate were made available in the Digilocker immediately after the declaration of results. The Central Board will issue the printed copy of the CBSE 12th mark sheet and migration certificate in due course of time. Till then students taking admission to Higher educational institutions can use their Digital documents.

Meanwhile, the representatives of state boards and State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) had a series of meetings with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over the last few months to arrive at a common understanding in order to assess students at the secondary and higher secondary level. A new assessment regulator is being set up as a part of it to bring about “uniformity” across the state and central boards.

