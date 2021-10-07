To Make up for Learning Loss, Jharkhand Board to Have Longer Academic Sessions

In view of the loss of education and learning due to the pandemic, the Jharkhand government has decided to extend the academic session of government schools from this year onward. The decision will be applicable till the year 2024. Jharkhand would become the first state to take such a step. An official announcement is expected soon.

Usually, the academic session in the state is held from April 1 to March 31, but that will change once the decision is implemented. The state government is also planning to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5.

As per reports, now the academic session of the year 2021-22 will not end on March 31. It will continue till June 30. As per the new system, the academic session will be extended for three months.

The idea has been proposed to continue this arrangement for the next two sessions too. The Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department is preparing to implement the new system soon.

The session for the year 2022-23 will be extended till May 31 and for the year 2023-24 till April 30. After this, the session from the year 2024-25 will end on the predetermined date, March 31.

The Hemant Soren-led government is also planning to reopen schools for Class 1 to Class 5 and is waiting for the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja to be over. The final decision of reopening schools for these classes will be taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said, “Our Chief Minister Hemant Soren is very sensitive in the matter of loss of studies due to coronavirus. We had opened the schools for classes 6 to 8 last month, but the decision has not been taken to open for classes 1 to 5. Now the government is planning to reopen the school after the festive season.”

Since schools have been closed for months due to covid-19, classes were being held online. Students across the country have reported learning losses. Azim Premji Foundation survey revealed that 92 per cent of the children have lost at least one language ability, while 82 per cent have lost math skills.

