Top 6 Online Courses to Study Graphic Designing

If you are looking for a career in visuals and graphic designing, look no further. While it is difficult to opt for offline courses in the pandemic situation, here are a few online courses offered by Google to LinkedIn to IIT Hyderabad that you can opt for while sitting at the safety of your home.

Graphic Design Foundations: Layout and Composition - LinkedIn Learning

Through this free, online course by LinkedIn, you will learn about layout and composition as the building blocks of graphic design whether on print or screen-based projects, still or motion graphics, 3D or 2D graphics. This course explains the elements, principles, and tools you will need to create a successful composition and layout. Perfect for beginners, you will have to register for the course online to access the modules and files. After successful completion of the course, candidates will be given a certificate.

Graphic Design Basics: Core Principles for Visual Design - Skillshare

The 35-minute online class will walk you through five basic principles of graphic design that can be used in all projects using images and type — creative design, marketing materials, and photography. The lessons include demonstrations as well. The course will be taught by the co-directors of the Graphic Design MFA Program at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). This class is directly inspired by their textbook — Graphic Design: The New Basics. Students can register for the course for free.

Graphic Design Bootcamp: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign - Udemy

Applicants will gain a clear understanding of how to work with both print and web projects in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. You will develop the skills and confidence to create common graphic design projects. The course will also teach typography, shapes, colors in Illustrator. Besides, you will know how to export a finished portfolio directly from the Adobe CC into Behance. The online course can be registered for a payment of Rs 490.

Fundamentals of Graphic Design - Google

The course will teach you the fundamental principles of graphic design through visual examples. You will learn image-making, typography, composition, working with colour and shape, and basic foundational skills that are common in all areas of graphic design practice. At the end of the 14-hours course, you will have learned a core set of graphic design skills that you can apply to your own projects, or to more deeply investigate a specialised area of graphic design.

Visual Design and User Experience - IIT Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has joined hands with TalentSprint to design an online course on graphic designing. The six-month PG certification course can be availed by aspiring and practicing designers, researchers, entrepreneurs, animators, and UI and UX professionals. The curriculum includes design essentials, visual thinking, digital storytelling, graphic design, and visual branding. Applicants will be selected through an enrollment process. The course starts in August and selected candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 3 lakh.

Graphic Design - Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (MIT)

The course will help develop their skills for making a career in graphic design through various techniques and concepts by the MIT faculty. The course will contain colour design and typography and as part of the curriculum, applicants will be taught through practice by using examples. It also features lectures on design, implementation, and evaluation as well as research methods. The materials of the course can be downloaded and can be learned at your own pace.

