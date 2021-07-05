TOSS SSC, Inter Result 2021 Declared, Here's How to Check

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the TOSS SSC and TOSS Inter Result 2021 for class 10 and 12 students today, respectively. Students registered for the exam can check the result using their roll number on the official portal of TOSS - telanganaopenschool.org. As the written exams were cancelled, the TOSS results were prepared on the basis of the performance of students in the internal assignments.

TOSS SSC and TOSS Inter result 2021: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Telangana Open School

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the homepage, locate the ‘News and Media’ section. Below it, there will be two link — one for the TOSS SSC and another for the TOSS Inter July exam results

Step 4: Click the link applicable to you.

Step 5. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your Admission Number /Candidate Name. Submit.

Step 6: Your TOSS SSC/ Inter result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the result and take print out of the same for future reference.

The TOSS provides Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs for students. The exams are held twice a year and students are nine chances to clear the exams within five years.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had earlier declared the result of TS Inter class 12 students. All the 4.5 lakh students, who appeared for the exam were declared pass. Further, most of the students, over 1.76 lakh have got A grades

