TPSC CSE & PS Grade II Mains Exam 2020 Schedule is Out; Check Dates Here

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has uploaded the Civil Service & Police Service Grade-II Mains Exam 2020 schedule at https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/. As per the notification, TPSC CSE & PS Grade II 2020 Mains Exam will be conducted on March 10, 12 and 15 in two shifts -- from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The commission has also released the TPSC CSE & PS Grade II 2020 Mains Exam venue allotted according to the roll number. Roll number between 10025 to 17065 will be seated at BBM college, while exam venue for roll numbers from 17132 to 50988 is TPSC examination hall. Candidates can check the TPSC CSE & PS Grade II 2020 Mains Exam Date notification here.

TPSC has also released important instructions and guidelines mandatory to follow on TPSC CSE & PS Grade II 2020 Mains Exam day.

TPSC CSE & PS Grade II Mains Exam 2020 guidelines:

Candidates must arrive at the Examination Venue at least one and half an hour before the commencement of the test. Entry to the examination premises/room will be opened an hour before the start of Examination.

Aspirants must use face covers/masks at the exam centre. Candidates without mask will not be allowed to enter the venue. However, they will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever asked by the invigilators.

Aspirants are requested to carry his/her personal hand sanitiser as well as a water bottle in a transparent bottle.

Individuals must maintain social distancing norms with a minimum distance of 6 feet at the exam centre.

Sharing personal stuff is strictly prohibited.

One should bring black and blue ballpoint pen and ink pen to use during the exam.

Use of a calculator or any other electronic gadgets is not permitted within the exam premises.

It is must to carry a hard copy of TPSC admit card along with valid id proof.

TPSC will release the Tripura CSE & PS Grade II Mains 2020 Admit Card soon on the official website. Aspirants must keep a check on the website for further updates and notification.