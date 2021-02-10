TPSC Forest Service 2020 Prelims Exam Result Declared at tpsc.tripura.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the results of the Forest Service Grade II prelims exams on Tuesday, February 9. The TPSC Forest Service 2020 candidates can check the results of the exam on the official website www.tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The candidates who have qualified this exam can now take the TPSC Forest Service 2020 mains exams which will be held on May 17. The candidates of TPSC Forest Service 2020 recruitment examination can take the following steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage in the ‘What’s New’ section, click on the option titled ‘Result of Preliminary Exam of Tripura Forest Service, Grade-II’

Step 3: A PDF file will open with the results of the TPSC Forest Service 2020 prelims exams

Step 4: The TPSC Forest Service 2020 candidates can check if the result file has their roll number. If the roll number is present then the candidate has qualified the prelims exams

Step 5: Download the TPSC Forest Service 2020 results

Step 6: Take a print out of the results and keep it safely for future reference

You can also check the results directly here.

The advertisement for the TPSC Forest Service 2020 released in June 2020 had mentioned some documents. The candidature of the TPSC Forest Service 2020 candidates will be rejected if they do not submit the self-attested copies of these documents by February 23, 2021. The copies of all the required documents have to be submitted at the reception counter of the Tripura Public Service Commission.

TPSC Forest Service 2020 prelims exam was held on January 10, 2021. In the notice of the prelims exam results released by the secretary of the commission N Adhikari, it has been mentioned that the updates for the main exams will be shared on the website of the commission. The TPSC Forest Service 2020 main exam will be held at Agartala.