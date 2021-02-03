TPSC Personal Assistant Prelims Final Answer Key 2020 Released at tpsc.gov.in

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) on Wednesday released the TPSC Personal Assistant Prelims Final Key Grade-II post on its official website at tpsc.gov.in. The final answer key is relevant for all those candidates who had appeared for the TPSC Personal Assistant Prelims 2020 exam conducted on January 17. No representations received after the publication of Final Answer Key will be entertained. Earlier, TPSC had released the Provisional Key for all the four series including A/B/C and D for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post on its website.

As per the instruction given by the authorities, candidates were allowed to raise objections within seven days from the date of publication of the answer key. “Candidates can submit their representations on the Provisional Answer Keys, if any, in the prescribed format to the Secretary, TPSC, Akhaura Road, Po.-Agartala, Pin-799001 within Seven) days from the date of publication,” the official notice read.

It is to be noted that the representations that were not in the prescribed format and those received after seven working days from the date of publication of the provisional Answer Key, were rejected by the Commission.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow these steps to check the Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit at tpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads, ‘What's New’

Step 3: Click on the link that reads: " Final Answer Key of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to Personal Assistant, Grade-II held on 17.01.2021 (Advt. No.06/2020)(Series A, B, C, D)”

Step 4: A new page with PDF of the Final Answer Key will open

Step 5: Download the final answer key and take its printout for your own reference

Earlier, the Tripura state education minister has made an announcement regarding employment to more than 7,500 people in government teaching jobs, as per the reports. The recruitment process of the same will start shortly and details will be uploaded on the official website.