TPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post Released at tpsc.gov.in; Check Her

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) on Wednesday, January 20, released the Provisional Answer Key for the Personal Assistant Grade-II Post on its official website, tpsc.gov.in. This answer key is relevant for those candidates who had appeared for the exam on January 17. An official notification reads, "Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Provisional Key for all the four series including A/B/C and D for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post on its official website. Commission had conducted the preliminary examination for Personal Assistant Grade-II Post on 17 January 2021."

If you have appeared for the examination follow these steps to check the Provisional Answer Key:

Step 1: Open any web browser of your choice and log on to tpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on option that reads, ‘What's New’

Step 3: Click on "Provisional Answer Key of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to Personal Assistant Grade-II held on 17.01.2021 (Advt. No.06/2020) (Series A,B, C&D)”

Step 4: A new page with PDF of the Provisional Answer Key will open

Step 5: Download the file and take a print out of the same for your own reference.

Meanwhile, the Tripura state education minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath has announced employment to more than 7,500 people in government teaching jobs, according to reports. The minister also mentioned that the state has approved 14,173 new jobs. The recruitment process of the same will start shortly.