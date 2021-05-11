TPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 164 Medical Officers Post

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications for the permanent posts of junior medical officer and general duty medical officer. About 164 positions are vacant. The last date of receiving the online application form is May 17 by 4 pm through the online portal of TPSC.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to pass two exams. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of API (Academic Performance Index) calculation that will carry 100 marks and 10 marks for candidates who performed Covid-19 duties in the state of Tripura. This will be followed by an interview process or personality test.

A provisional list of eligible candidates will be available from May 20, 2021 while the interview process for the recruitment of the post will begin from May 25, 2021.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: Applicants must have a medical qualification that is accepted by the Medical Council Act 1956. Completion of internship and permanent registration certificate of any state Medical Council or Medical Council of India is also required.

Age: Applicant should be 40 years or below as of May 17, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for SC, ST and differently-abled.

TPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates shall only apply through the online portal and hard copy application will not be accepted, as per the official notification.

“Before applying for the post, an applicant shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s website viz. www.tpsc.tripura.gov.in once applicant registers his/her particulars, a User ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID. Applicants need to apply for the post using the OTPR User ID through the Commission’s website," mentions the official notice.

TPSC Recruitment 2021: Fee

While applying for post, the recruitment fees for the general category is Rs 300 and for SC/ST/BPL card holders/differently-abled is Rs 250.

