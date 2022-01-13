TRAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Open for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 1.5 lakh

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has notified the recruitment process for filling the posts of consultant, senior consultants, young professionals, and advisors. Interested candidates may send their applications via post. While those applying for advisors will have to apply by February 11, for the rest of the posts, the application deadline is January 27.

All the above-mentioned engagements except for the post of advisors will be done on a 1-year contractual basis. The tenure may be extended as per the requirement and the candidate’s performance. For the post of advisor, the appointment will be made on deputation on foreign service terms.

TRAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Consultant non-technical grade II (financial and economic analysis division) – 1 post

Consultant (non-tech) grade- II international relations division – 1 post

Consultant or senior consultant financial and economic analysis division – 1 post

Senior consultant broadcast and cable service - 1 post

Consultant (tech) grade I – 1 post

Young professional - 1 post

Advisor - 1 post

TRAI Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Consultant non-technical grade II (financial and economic analysis division)

Educational qualification - Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in commerce with a minimum of 10 years of relevant working experience.

Age Limit- The candidate’s age should be less than 65 years on the date of application.

Consultant (non-tech) grade- II international relations division

Age Limit- The candidate’s age should be less than 65 years on the date of application.

Educational qualification- Candidates must have completed graduation.

Consultant or senior consultant financial and economic analysis division

Age Limit- Applicants of senior consultant posts should not be older than 65 years on the date of application. For the post of consultant, the age limit is 60 years.

Educational qualification - Must have studied CA / ICWA / cost and management accounts etc with 8 to 20 years of experience for consultant posts and more than 20 years of experience for senior consultant posts. Relevant experience in the telecom sector is desired.

Senior consultant broadcast and cable service

Age - Candidates must not be more than 65 years of age

Educational qualification- Bachelor’s or master’s degree in business administration, commerce, economics, engineering, science, or law.

Consultant (tech) grade I

Age Limit- 45 years maximum

Educational qualification- Must have completed graduation

Young professional

Age limit- Maximum age should be 32 years or less.

Educational qualification- Masters in technology/bachelor of technology/bachelor of engineering in computer science/electronics/IT/telecom with at least three years of experience.

Advisor

Educational qualification- Degree in electronic engineering/telecommunication from a recognised university. The applicant must be an officer in central government department/ undertaking or officer in selection grade with at least four years of service or group A officer having 17 years of regular service.

TRAI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates will have to register in prescribed format and send through mail/courier at Senior Research Officer (A&P), TRAI, Mahanagar Door Sanchar Bhawan, J.L. Nehru Marg New Delhi- 110002. Applications for the post of advisor should reach the mentioned address latest by February 11, for the rest of the posts, the deadline is January 27. The prescribed application can be downloaded from TRAI’s website at trai.gov.in. Incomplete applications or applications received after the mentioned last shall not be considered.

TRAI Recruitment 2022: Salary

Non-technical consultants will get Rs 65000 per month. Senior consultants of the financial and economic analysis division will get Rs 1,50,000 per month while consultants will get Rs 1,00,000. Senior consultant broadcast and cable service will get Rs 1,50,000 per month, consultant (tech) grade I will get Rs 80,000 per month, young professional will get Rs 65000 per month and advisors will get between Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 plus grade pay of Rs 10,000.

