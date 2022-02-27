Translate Ramayan, Yogasutras into Urdu: MANUU Chancellor Mumtaz Ali Khan

The newly appointed chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Mumtaz Ali Khan advised scholars to translate ancient Indian literature including Ramayan, Yogasutras, and literature written by the famous poet and author Kalidasa. During his Hyderabad visit, he addressed an event conducted on the eve of International Mother Language Day at MANUU.

“Urdu is an Indian language and we should not the tag this language to a particular religion or community," Ali told News18.com. He explained that he asked MANUU to translate the literature related to Indian heritage into the Urdu language as Urdu knowing people can get knowledge about Ramayana, Yogasutras, and more about the literature and poetry written by Kalidasa.

Khan (Pen Name Sri M (Shri Madhukarnath) recently assumed charge as chancellor of MANUU. While asking the scholars to translate, he said, “I also have this request to be made not immediately but at some point, I am sure you might be doing this and not sure that you have a panel of experts in Urdu as well as other languages and try to translate ancient Indian literature into Urdu. We must study these," he added.

He added he will give full support to MANUU. “I am here if you want me to represent to government and ultimately you people are the ones who carry forward the work. Special encouragement should be given to girl students," he said.

Khan added that Urdu should be respected as an Indian language. He said that we have Urdu poets like Harivansh Rai, Firaq Gorakhpuri (Raghupati Sahay) as well as famous lyricists like Gulzar.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ainul Hasan said it is difficult to introduce the versatile personality of Khan who can speak on Quran and Bible, and on the other hand he also has knowledge about Vedas, Upanishad, Bhagwat Geeta, etc. “MANUU is fortunate enough to have a spiritual personality like Shri Mumtaz Ali as its Chancellor who has enriched himself with the Sufi traditions also," he said.

Meanwhile, Prof SM Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor delivered the introduction of the chancellor. He described Khan as a multifaceted personality who is also a social reformer, global speaker, author, and educationist.

