Tripura Board 10th, 12th Term II Exam from April 18, Detailed Date Sheet Here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will be conducting the term II examination for classes 10 and 12 from April 18 up till May 2. TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha announced that the term II exams for class 10 or Madhyamik will be conducted between April 18 and May 6, whereas class 12 or higher secondary exams will begin on May 2 and go on till May 23. The date sheet is available at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

More than 70,000 students, including 43,180 of Class 12 and close to 28,000 of Class 10 are expected to appear for the term II of the Tripura board examination 2022. Like CBSE and several other state education boards in the country, TBSE has divided the current academic year into two terms in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Tripura board class 10 term II exam date sheet

Tripura board class 12 term II exam date sheet

The term I exams for classes 10 and 12 of TBSE were held in December last year for 50 marks in every subject. This included 40 marks for theory and 10 for internal assessment in humanities subjects. For science stream subjects, 35 marks were for theory papers and 15 were for practicals. The results for term I exams were announced on February 28.

The board, however, did announce the pass rate for the term I results and said that it will publish the results after compiling the marks of both terms. The final result of the TBSE board exam 2022 will be prepared based on the average of marks scored by the candidate in both terms.

TBSE is conducting classes 10 and 12 board exams in two terms for the first time. Earlier, the board had also reduced the syllabi for both classes by 30 per cent following the CBSE announcement to reduce the syllabus.

