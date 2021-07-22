Tripura Board Cancels Exams For Private Candidates, Releases New Assessment Policy

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has cancelled the class 10 and class 12 exams for private and compartmental candidates. In its official notification, the board stated that the exams for continuing, compartmental, external and external compartmental candidates have been cancelled due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

In addition to this, the board has also released an alternative evaluation policy separately for these students on its official website.

TBSE Class 10 2021 result evaluation method:

The result for continuing candidates will be prepared based on the best of three subjects (theory portion) marks of the last appeared Madhyamik exam as regular continuing candidates. The highest marks scored in any three subjects will be carried forward in the theory portion of the respective subjects, while the average of these three highest marks will be given in the remaining two subjects.

The same method will be applied for Madhyamik compartmental /external compartmental candidates. However, the external candidates will be marked on the basis of the class 10 pre-board exam, while the highest marks scored among the three subjects will be given to the remaining two subjects.

TBSE class 12 2021 result evaluation method:

For continuing candidates, the highest marks in elective subject (theory portion) obtained in the last performing +2 level exam will be considered to evaluate all the subjects. However, the compartmental /external compartmental candidate will be assessed on the basis of average marks of the three highest scored subjects in his/her last appeared class 12 exam.

The result for TBSE class 12 external candidates will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the class 12 pre-board exam. The best of three performing subjects’ scores will be awarded in the non-performing subject.

The board has also announced that it will conduct single subject, improvement test and equivalence category exams when the situation becomes conducive. Those who will not be satisfied with their marks can take the special exam at a later date.

