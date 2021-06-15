Tripura Board Defers TJEE 2021 Until Further Notice

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has postponed the TJEE 2021 examination until further notice. The exact reason for the postponement is not known yet, however, it is likely to have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled to take place on June 23 but has been put on hold now for now. New dates will be announced on the board’s website in due course of time, as per the official notice.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will conduct the TJEE 2021 in three shifts, through the Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) system. The new exam date will be announced soon. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website for any updates regarding TJEE 2021.

TBJEE is conducted for admissions to the state’s engineering degree colleges, medical colleges, and other professional degree courses. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list prepared from the entrance exam.

Presently, the Board conducts Joint Entrance Examination in the month of April for preparation of merit list to select students / candidates for admission to different professional degree courses, such as Engineering, Technological, Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and Paramedical Courses.

The online applications for the TJEE 2021 concluded on April 30. Students who have applied for the exams will have to wait till a final announcement is made by the board. This puts candidates in a dilemma as to when the exams will be held and for how long it has been deferred.

Not just TJEE, UPJEE 2021 has also been postponed. However, Unlike TBJEE, for JEECUP has extended the application process deadline to July 15 now. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam was scheduled to held in the last week of June but deferred to the pandemic situation. The entrance exam is conducted for entrance to the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions in the state.

