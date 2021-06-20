Tripura Cancels Class 10, 12 State Board Exams Due to Covid Situation

The Tripura government on Saturday cancelled this year’s Class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. The decision was taken in view of the health safety of over 73,000 students enrolled for the board examinations, he said.

“Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the department have jointly taken the decision to cancel the board examinations considering safety of the students. We have taken suggestions from health experts and parents of the students," Nath told reporters at the civil secretariat here. The minister said 73,818 students have enrolled for the secondary and higher secondary examinations this year.

The 2021 state board examinations were supposed to commence on May 18 but postponed amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. An expert panel will be set up on June 21 to propose procedures to evaluate students of Class 10 and 12, and the results will be announced on July 31, he said.

”If a student is not happy with the evaluation, he or she will be given an opportunity to appear for tests when the situation becomes conducive for holding examinations,” Nath said.

