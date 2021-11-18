Tripura Education Minister Announces ‘Mother On Campus’ Scheme For Hostel Dwellers

Mothers of children staying in state-run hostels and barding schools in Tripura can now stay with their off-springs, the education minister, Ratan Lal Nath, recently announced. The initiative is titled ‘Mother on Campus’, and will allow biological or legally-authenticated mothers to stay with their children on campus.

“The idea is that the presence of the mother will induce a sense of security among the children and will also benefit the academic performance of the children due to the parental involvement,” Nath told ANI. He explained that at one point, only two mothers would be allowed to stay in the hostel for a week.

Also read| Covid-19 Pushes Kids Out of Schools, Parents Still Willing to Pay for Tuition: ASER Report

“At present, the state has 2004 hostels affiliated to various welfare departments such as Tribal, SC, and Minority. As per the scheme, mothers of all children will be staying in the hostel for one week time on a rotation basis,” he added.

The idea for the ‘Mother on Campus’ initiative finds its source from the paradigm prevalent in coaching institutes being run in Kota, Rajasthan. With the implementation of this scheme in the state, the government will ensure that a clean atmosphere is maintained in the hostels, which is crucial for the academic development of children.

Read | Pandemic Pushed Students from Private to Govt Schools, More Girls Than Boys: ASER Report

Diving into the details, Nath mentioned that hostels that do not have separate accommodation and toilet facilities will not see the implementation of the scheme, establishing that these facilities are necessary for the ‘Mother on Campus’ initiative. In addition, mothers will be allowed to shorten their stay, but no extension will be allowed in the stipulated time of one week.

Moreover, during the stay, mothers will be asked to give feedback regarding aspects like cleanliness, nutrition, among others, in the hostel. The feedback will help the administration and employees at the hostel create better living conditions for children.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.