Tripura Government Announces Postponement of TBSE class 10, 12 Board Exams

The Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath recently announced the postponement of Tripura Board of Secondary Examinations (TBSE) - both class 10 and 12 board exams in the state.

In a tweet, the education minister announced, “As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of class X & XII has been postponed for the time being until further notice. My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted."

The TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik exams/Class 10 exams were scheduled to begin from May 19 while the Higher Secondary/Class 12 exams were to begin from May 18. The exams were slated to be held in offline mode.

As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of class X & XII has been postponed for the time being until further notice.My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted. pic.twitter.com/XGxW8iEDOC— Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) May 1, 2021

The notice further read, “The examination committee recommends to postpone these examinations for the time being and propose to hold the examinations when situation will be conducive with two weeks’ notice."

Over 50,000 students were expected to appear for class 12 exams and about 30,000 for class 10 exams. The Tripura Board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for board exams this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here