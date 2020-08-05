Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Tripura Govt Makes College Admission Online, Registration Free in View of Covid-19 Pandemic

Once they register on the portal, students will be able to choose their colleges of choice, Nath said, adding that the candidates would be given telephonic guidance in case of any queries.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tripura Govt Makes College Admission Online, Registration Free in View of Covid-19 Pandemic
Representative Image

Tripura's Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Tuesday that admission to the state's 22 general degree colleges will be done online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the decision, a first for the state, was taken by the government for the welfare of the students.

Everything will be available in detail on the admission portal and the students can fill up their application forms online from their homes. The admission will be done on the basis of merit. The candidates will have to furnish their photograph, signature and marks, Nath told reporters at the civil secretariat here.

He said, no extra charges or fees for filling up the online registration forms would be taken.

Once they register on the portal, students will be able to choose their colleges of choice, Nath said, adding that the candidates would be given telephonic guidance in case of any queries.

He said the process of admission is expected to start on August 10 and likely to continue till August 20.

Classes are likely to start in the first week of September through the online mode, he added.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading